Ball Co. (BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. Ball also reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

BLL opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Ball has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $5,061,895.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,824,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $725,017.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 459,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,349,401.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,299 shares of company stock worth $7,039,095 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Ball by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ball by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

