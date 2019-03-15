Balfour Beatty (BBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 283.60 ($3.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 230.60 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.60 ($4.16).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.