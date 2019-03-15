Balfour Beatty (BBY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report released on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

BBY stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 281.60 ($3.68). 1,380,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 230.60 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 318.60 ($4.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.60. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

