Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.25% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $377,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $360.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

