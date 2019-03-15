B2Gold’s (BTO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Raymond James currently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BTO. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.36.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 37.94. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.40.

In other B2Gold news, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total transaction of C$576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,574.40. Also, insider Eduard Bartz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.99, for a total value of C$498,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,533.73. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,000 in the last three months.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.