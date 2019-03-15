Azul (AZUL) Issues Earnings Results

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $651.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.03 million. Azul had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.91%.

AZUL stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,965. Azul has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of -0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Tyvor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 177,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

