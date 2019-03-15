Azul (AZUL) Issues Earnings Results

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $651.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.03 million. Azul had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.91%.
AZUL stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,965. Azul has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of -0.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Tyvor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 177,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Azul
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
