Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €54.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.60 ($77.44) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.47 ($70.32).

SPR opened at €46.32 ($53.86) on Monday. Axel Springer has a twelve month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a twelve month high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

