Aviva PLC Sells 5,792 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,760 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $121.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Hermann sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $1,311,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Nomura set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

