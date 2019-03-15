Aviva PLC Sells 32,826 Shares of Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,826 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Gentex by 71.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 295,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 122,978 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gentex by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 129,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,558.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $632,880 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.41 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

