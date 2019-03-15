Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 164,699 Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 164,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $120,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $189,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $628.85 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 164,699 Cameco Corp (CCJ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/aviva-plc-buys-shares-of-164699-cameco-corp-ccj.html.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.