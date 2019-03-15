Avista Corp (AVA) Shares Sold by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Avista were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Avista by 4,958.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AVA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,139. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.38. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $372.22 million for the quarter. Avista had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $115,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,173.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $244,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 219,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,908.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,636 shares of company stock worth $2,070,250. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

