Aviance Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Aviance Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $62.19.

