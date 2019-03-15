Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Sony Corp (SNE)

Aviance Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 1.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of SNE opened at $46.12 on Friday. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. Sony had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2,401.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,676.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $234.08 EPS. Sony’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

