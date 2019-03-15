Aviance Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,407 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $143,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of LNG stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

