Avestar Capital LLC Has $203,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $114.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,148 shares of company stock worth $1,336,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

