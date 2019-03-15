Avalon Advisors LLC Sells 8,624 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Avalon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $778.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.59 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.21%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

