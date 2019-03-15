Avalon Advisors LLC Sells 42,471 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Avalon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,471 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 95,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

HST stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/avalon-advisors-llc-sells-42471-shares-of-host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst.html.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.