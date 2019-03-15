Avalon Advisors LLC Has $14.13 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Avalon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 68,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.90%.

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $80,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 14,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $802,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $2,038,732. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

