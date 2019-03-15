Avalon Advisors LLC Acquires 30,280 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $29,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,070,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

