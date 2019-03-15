Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $715,705.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $715,705.00 and $112,559.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00385421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.01690670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00236582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,374,226 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Mercatox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

