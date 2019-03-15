Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) to post $22.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Attunity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.43 million and the lowest is $22.30 million. Attunity posted sales of $18.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Attunity will report full year sales of $106.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Attunity.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Attunity had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

ATTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Attunity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Attunity by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Attunity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Attunity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Attunity during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATTU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 652,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,627. The firm has a market cap of $499.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.95. Attunity has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

