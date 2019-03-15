Attunity (ATTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Attunity is the leading provider of service-orientated software and solutions in the Workplace Applications market. Using Attunity’s software, companies can seamlessly and efficiently connect, transfer, join and stream to and from virtually any data source in real-time, and subsequently use that data to rapidly configure and deploy management-focused Workplace Applications. With successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide, Attunity has over seveteen years experience of providing enterprise-class software, both directly and indirectly through a number of strategic and OEM agreements with global-class partners such as HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Business Objects and Cognos. Listed on Nasdaq and with a worldwide headquarters in Boston, USA, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, China and Australia, as well as through a network of local partners. “

ATTU has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Attunity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of ATTU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. 656,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,627. Attunity has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $499.51 million, a PE ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Attunity had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Attunity will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Attunity by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Attunity by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 206,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Attunity in the 4th quarter valued at $19,406,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Attunity by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 307,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Attunity in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

