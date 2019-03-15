Atlas Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $291,442.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $291,442.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00386870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.01697103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00237739 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004997 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

