Atlantic Gold (AGB) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Atlantic Gold in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Atlantic Gold from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.82.

Atlantic Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,709. The firm has a market cap of $532.85 million and a PE ratio of 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.86. Atlantic Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34.

About Atlantic Gold

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

Analyst Recommendations for Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB)

