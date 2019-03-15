Atlantic Gold (AGB) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Atlantic Gold in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Atlantic Gold from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.82.

Get Atlantic Gold alerts:

Atlantic Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,709. The firm has a market cap of $532.85 million and a PE ratio of 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.86. Atlantic Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34.

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.