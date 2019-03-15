Athersys (ATHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 108.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.74%.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 19,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,274. Athersys has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHX. ValuEngine cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Athersys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,997.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Athersys by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

