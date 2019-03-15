Athenex Inc (ATNX) Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo Sells 45,915 Shares

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 45,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $540,419.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATNX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 340,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 66.23%. On average, analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,869,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,528 shares in the last quarter. Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $5,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Athenex by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,878,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Athenex by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Athenex in the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

