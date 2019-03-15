Athabasca Minerals (ABM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.70

Athabasca Minerals Inc (CVE:ABM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 450531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market cap of $22.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In related news, insider Donald Paulencu bought 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$34,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 893,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,320.

Athabasca Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ABM)

Athabasca Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of aggregates and industrial minerals in north-eastern Alberta, Canada. It primarily explores for various industrial minerals, such as sand, gravel, granite, silica sand, salt, and other minerals. The company manages the Susan Lake Gravel Pit covering 2,379.5 hectares on behalf of the Government of Alberta located to the North of Fort McMurray.

