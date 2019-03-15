At Home Group (HOME) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of At Home Group to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $22.34 on Friday. At Home Group has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, Director Philip L. Francis purchased 3,875 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 128.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 1,151.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 119.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.