Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Shares Sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC

venBio Select Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,427 shares during the period. Assembly Biosciences makes up 1.4% of venBio Select Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. venBio Select Advisor LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,902,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 892,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after buying an additional 86,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.16. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.77. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

