ASE Technology (ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Macquarie cut shares of ASE Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.88. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 120,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in ASE Technology by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.