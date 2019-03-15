Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) VP Scott R. Hudson Sells 10,200 Shares

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,200 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $805,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,953. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,614,218 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

