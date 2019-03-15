ARP Americas LP Takes $304,000 Position in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 335.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,745,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,133 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $139,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2,192.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $32.75 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,420 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,718,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,420 shares in the company, valued at $23,877,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 32,943 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,123,026.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,876.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,877 shares of company stock worth $15,713,901. Corporate insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

