ARP Americas LP Sells 1,200 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

ARP Americas LP cut its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

