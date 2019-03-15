ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Holdings Reduced by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,832,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,957,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,934. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $49.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/ark-innovation-etf-arkk-holdings-reduced-by-rpg-family-wealth-advisory-llc.html.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.