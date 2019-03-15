Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Insider Sells $732,660.66 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider Jayshree Ullal sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.83, for a total value of $732,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 198 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.97, for a total value of $58,008.06.

On Friday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 32,394 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total value of $9,283,472.52.

On Monday, March 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $9,602,201.70.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.76. 1,026,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.48. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $187.08 and a 12 month high of $313.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.45. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Nomura raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Insider Sells $732,660.66 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/arista-networks-inc-anet-insider-sells-732660-66-in-stock.html.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.