Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 224.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,710 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,182 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 108,925 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 155.1% during the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Seth J. Brufsky acquired 10,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

