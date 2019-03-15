Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of ARNA opened at $45.78 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.11. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 163.60%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $55,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,969.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $69,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $791,378 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,729,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,664 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,486,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $21,374,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,366,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

