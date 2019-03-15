Arco Platform (ARCE) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.70

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 1733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,039,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

