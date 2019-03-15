Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their hold rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.81. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 986.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.52%. Research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,416,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 250,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

