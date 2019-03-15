Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.81. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.52% and a negative net margin of 986.23%. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 250,842 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,070,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 2,676,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

