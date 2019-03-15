Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,055. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.59. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory K. Chow bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,014 shares in the company, valued at $213,524.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth $125,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 168,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

