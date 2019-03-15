Aptinyx (APTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.08

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 3142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

APTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aptinyx to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,050 shares of company stock valued at $198,284.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

