Apergy Corp (APY) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apergy by 583.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apergy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APY. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Apergy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apergy to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $42.00 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Johnson Rice raised Apergy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

APY opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apergy news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $37,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128 shares of company stock valued at $47,064 in the last ninety days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Apergy Corp (APY) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/apergy-corp-apy-shares-bought-by-flinton-capital-management-llc.html.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.