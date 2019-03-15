AON (AON) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AON. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, February 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. AON has a 1-year low of $134.82 and a 1-year high of $173.53.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 43.49%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $711,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,585,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $214,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,000 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 14,228.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,712,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 13,414.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,527,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,618,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.