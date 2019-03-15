Ankr Network Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (ANKR)

Ankr Network (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Ankr Network token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Bittrex, IDEX and UPbit. Ankr Network has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $7.52 million worth of Ankr Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr Network has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00386136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.01689906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00236266 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 86% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002989 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Ankr Network Profile

Ankr Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr Network’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr Network’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr Network’s official Twitter account is @ankrnetwork

Ankr Network Token Trading

Ankr Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UPbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

