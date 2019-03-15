Andy Missan Sells 7,500 Shares of Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Andy Missan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $99,300.00.

On Thursday, January 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $42,450.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Andy Missan sold 110,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $550,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,264. Fitbit Inc has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 478,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth $10,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 464,411 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

