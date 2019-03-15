Andrew B. Limoges Sells 146 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total value of $18,023.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of URI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,292. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.28 and a one year high of $190.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8,780.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,322,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,317 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $169,517,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,539,000 after purchasing an additional 641,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,853,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

