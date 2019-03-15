Anchor Bolt Capital LP Purchases New Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 742,581 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 18,716 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $74,302.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,611.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ottewell sold 22,586 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $98,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 608,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,194 shares of company stock worth $1,290,011 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.30 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

