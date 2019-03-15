Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has $12.73 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Anchor Bolt Capital LP lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89,352 shares during the quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,636,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,158,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,495,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

ALB opened at $84.73 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.89 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $249,220.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,305.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $113,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $728,599 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

