Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has $106.47 Million Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,171 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 7.5% of Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $106,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 7,455 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $392,356.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,705 shares in the company, valued at $405,514.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,576,469. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

